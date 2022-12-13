 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget 2023: NASSCOM moots changes to ensure ease of doing business for IT/ITeS industry

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Software industry lobby makes recommendations to government on per diem allowance, safe harbour rules and advance pricing agreements.

Representative image

Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has made three key recommendations to aid the Information Technology and IT enabled Services (ITeS) industries in ease of doing business. They pertain to the per diem allowance threshold, safe harbour rules and advance pricing agreements.

Per diem allowance threshold

This allowance is what employees are paid by employers for each day that they spend outside their work location, on work trips and other office-related work. As things stand, this allowance is not taxable if it is spent in its entirety by the employee, but is taxable if there is an unspent amount.

NASSCOM’s recommendation is that a monetary threshold must be given for per diem allowance for daily expenses, and that supporting documentation only be required when the amount spent by the employee is more than the prescribed threshold.

Stating its rationale, the industry lobby said employees are often required to travel both within India and overseas on work, and it is common practice for the per diem allowance to be given to employees at such times.