    Triveni Turbine Q3 PAT seen up 29.7% YoY to Rs 46.3 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 30 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 292.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    January 19, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CAPITAL GOODS sector. The brokerage house expects Triveni Turbine to report net profit at Rs 46.3 crore up 29.7% year-on-year (up 0.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 30 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 292.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 57.4 crore.


