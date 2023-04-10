TCS Q4 preview: Five things to watch out for; CEO-designate K Krithivasan expected to attend presser too

The January-March quarter has been full of unexpected turns for the country’s biggest information technology (IT) services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ― from the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), to witnessing the emergence of a fresh global banking crisis.

Sources in the know said that incoming CEO and MD K Krithivasan is expected to address media queries in-person for the first time, following the current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan’s earnings announcements on April 12. TCS will be kickstarting the IT sector’s Q4 earnings season, and given the global macro headwinds, there will a lot to unpack for the sector and its prospects in FY24.

Here are five key aspects to watch out for at the TCS earnings call:

Commentary on business strategy changes

Krithivasan, who was appointed as a the new CEO and MD-designate on March 16, has maintained that there won’t be any great organisational or strategic changes as he takes over and Gopinathan continues with the company still September. The company is also in talks with Gopinathan for further engagement in an advisory role.

However, sources told Moneycontrol that TCS’ organisational overhaul into four distinctive business groups unveiled in April 2022, categorising clients based on their journeys with TCS caused unrest for several senior leaders in the firm. Krithivasan who was then heading the global BFSI vertical reportedly kept his vertical out of these restructured units.

Gopinathan’s current tenure as CEO and MD was to end in 2027. So, his sudden resignation came as a shock. He said that the monotony of earnings for the past 40 quarters and doing the same thing every 13 weeks got the better of him and he wanted to move on to doing something new.

Girish Pai, Head of Research at Nirmal Bang, said in his note, “While the new CEO, K Krithivasan, has not indicated any radical change in strategy, we would wait to see if there are any minor tweaks to it (especially around the new corporate structure of addressing different sets of clients which was instituted a year back and was indicated to be ex-CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan’s idea).”

Impact of the banking crisis

Not just TCS, but rivals too will be tracked closely for any commentary on how the BFSI sector crisis will impact demand outlook and overall global client sentiments. This quarter was marked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Signature Bank of the US, followed by Switzerland’s Credit Suisse and the likely impact on the sectors and industries dependent on it.

As of the quarter-ended December, BFSI accounted for over 38 percent of TCS’ revenue.

Pai said, “The commentary around BFSI will be keenly watched, as TCS has likely got the highest exposure in the Tier-1 set with large relationships developed over the decades in both, the US as well as Europe.”

Revenue growth

According to a poll by CNBC TV18, overall growth for Q4 is expected to be less than in Q3 as uncertainty continues to prevail amidst a tough business environment. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth estimates have varied from 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent.

Analysts estimate a muted revenue growth on QoQ basis, but TCS is likely to lead Tier-I IT companies in terms of growth reported.

“We expect muted revenue growth for TCS over the next two quarters at 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent QoQ in CC (constant currency) terms due to delay in decision-making in its two most important geographies, North America and Continental Europe, which together account for roughly 70 percent of its overall revenues,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.

Analysts added, “We expect revival of demand starting September 2023 with postponed projects getting executed, along with cost optimisation deals.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Securities forecast a much higher QoQ revenue growth at 1.1 percent and 11.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) in CC terms. “Growth will likely be led by spending on cloud and digital programs, cost take-outs and wallet share/vendor consolidation gains. Exposure to impacted banking clients will not materially impact revenue growth in our view in the quarter,” the note said.

So far, the highest QoQ revenue growth estimate for Q4 has been from Nomura at 1.7 percent.

EBIT margins are likely to improve by 40-50 basis points (bps) QoQ from Q3’s 24.5 percent, according to estimates by analysts. Commentary on how the company reaches the pre-COVID margin range of 26-28 percent will be tracked.

Hiring updates

For the first time in the past 10 quarters, TCS reported a slowdown in net new quarterly employee addition at negative 2,197 in Q3FY23. Will there be further slowdown in employee addition, what will be the hiring targets and outlook as we move into FY24 – these will be key questions.

At TCS, attrition rates since the beginning of FY23, have continued to improve. TCS’ Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Milind Lakkad, in the previous quarter said the drop in headcount addition was a “planned” move to improve utilisation rates. TCS, like its peers, had hired in large numbers in 2022.

Analysts forecast that in this quarter too, the hiring numbers will be controlled as it looks to improve margins and utilisation rates.

Commentary on large deal-wins

Irrespective of the global macro challenges, TCS continued to report large multi-year deal-wins last quarter. In February, TCS announced the extension partnership with United Kingdom-based client Phoenix Group in a $723-million deal. According to media reports, TCS is also set to close multiple deals worth $1 billion with British retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S).

While previously TCS had said that it will maintain a QoQ total contract value (TCV) of $7-9 billion, analysts estimate that the company might cross this band in Q4.

“We expect strong deal-wins of $10 bn+ for the quarter, assuming normal renewal component. We do not include TCV from (the) mega deal with BSNL that is likely to be signed with TCS. TCS' commentary on growth outlook will be keenly followed. TCS is expected to be a beneficiary of higher focus of enterprises on cost take-outs and core modernisation,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in their note.

Will this deal-win momentum continue, what’s the demand outlook for FY24 – these would be worth noting.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)