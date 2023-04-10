 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q4 preview: Five things to watch out for; CEO-designate K Krithivasan expected to attend presser too

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

A poll by CNBC TV18 shows that overall growth for Q4 is expected to be less than in Q3 as uncertainty continues to prevail amidst a tough business environment. QoQ revenue growth estimates have varied from 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent.

TCS

The January-March quarter has been full of unexpected turns for the country’s biggest information technology (IT) services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ― from the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), to witnessing the emergence of a fresh global banking crisis.

Sources in the know said that incoming CEO and MD K Krithivasan is expected to address media queries in-person for the first time, following the current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan’s earnings announcements on April 12. TCS will be kickstarting the IT sector’s Q4 earnings season, and given the global macro headwinds, there will a lot to unpack for the sector and its prospects in FY24.

Here are five key aspects to watch out for at the TCS earnings call:

Commentary on business strategy changes