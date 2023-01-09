 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

TCS Q3 Earnings : Five things to watch out for

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan during Q2 earnings said that the deal pipeline for Q3 looked comforting even as the company continues to remain vigilant of the macro situation.

The IT sector earnings season for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 is set to begin today, starting with IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This will be followed by Infosys and HCLTech on January 12 and Wipro on January 13 – all in the same week.

While the overall growth in the sector is expected to be muted in Q3 due to the holiday season, high furloughs and macroeconomic challenges creating select pockets of volatility in client segments like BFSI, high tech and telecom etc.; TCS will likely be able to report a decent performance as compared to its peers, according to industry analysts. However, its exposure to weaker markets like the Europe and the UK is the highest among peers.

Commenting on the current quarter’s demand outlook, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said during Q2 earnings, “While the strength of our order book as well as the pipeline for Q3 is somewhat comforting, given the volatility, we remain very vigilant and are staying very close to our clients.”

Revenue Growth

Mega deals have already started to slow down and so has the nature of deal wins as clients are rethinking technology budgets amidst war, inflation, adverse regulatory changes and recessionary pressures in markets like the US, which account for nearly 60-65% of the revenue for the Indian IT services companies and Europe for another 20-25%, according to a recent ICRA report. Analysts are estimating TCS’ revenue for Q3 in constant currency (CC) terms to come in at around 1.5-1.9% touching $6,980 million or Rs. 56,922 crore.

TCS as compared to its peers has the highest exposure to the Europe and UK markets (currently the weakest against the US) at around 30% of its revenue, which might make it more vulnerable to the existing macro uncertainties.