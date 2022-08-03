English
    Tata Power arm commissions 225 MW hybrid power project in Rajasthan

    Hybrid power systems generate electricity from two or more sources, usually renewable.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

    Tata Power on Wednesday said its arm Tata Power Green Energy Limited has commissioned a 225-megawatt hybrid power project in Rajasthan.

    In the project commissioned on August 2, Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL) has used solar and wind sources to produce energy, Tata Power said in a statement. "The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power, Mumbai Distribution under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years, to fulfil its renewable purchase obligation (RPO)," it noted.

    With the addition of 225 MW of hybrid power to Tata Power Mumbai’s customers, the revised electricity supply portfolio will rise to 38 per cent non-carbon power. It will be nearly double the mandatory RPO obligation. The plant will annually offset approximately 700 million kg of carbon dioxide (CO2). Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power said, "We are excited to commission our first hybrid project of 225 MW in Rajasthan. The project will supply power to our Mumbai discom and customers and will substantially enhance its non-carbon commitment".

    With the commissioning of this hybrid project, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power reaches 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,859 MW and 1,665 MW under various stages of implementation.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 02:28 pm
