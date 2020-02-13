App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

TAKE Solutions records consolidated Q3 profits at Rs 51.14 cr

Total revenue for the October-December 2019 on consolidated basis grew to Rs 654.54 crore from Rs 524.33 crore registered the same period last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TAKE Solutions (Technology Analytics Knowledge Enterprise) on Thursday said it has recorded consolidated profits for the quarter ending December 2019 at Rs 51.14 crore.

The city-based services provider in life sciences clocked consolidated profits at Rs 36.36 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. For the nine-month period ending December 2019, consolidated profits were at Rs 148.20 crore as against Rs 151.33 crore recorded a year ago, a press release said.

Total revenue for the October-December 2019 on consolidated basis grew to Rs 654.54 crore from Rs 524.33 crore registered the same period last fiscal.

For the nine-month period ending December 2019, the consolidated total revenue surged to Rs 1,852.99 crore from Rs 1,529.39 crore recorded the same period last fiscal.

"TAKE has recorded a strong revenue growth of 7 per cent as compared to last quarter," TAKE Solutions' vice-chairman Srinivasan H R said. "We are delighted that our post-merger milestones of our recent acquisitions (DataCeutics and KAI Research) have successfully been completed and the synergies have started to contributed towards an increase in client base", he said.

He said the focus would continue on penetrating global markets during the coming quarters.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 04:35 pm

