Why Coal India is not winning over analysts despite gaining 30% over last year

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

The Street largely continues to be positive on the stock but the mood can best be described as ‘cautious optimism’, because of multiple factors

Coal India has topped the list of Contrarian Downgrades in Moneycontrol’s monthly analyst tracker. This essentially means the stock price has gone up in the past year whereas analysts’ optimism in the stock has decreased.

Over the past year, the public sector undertaking’s share price has gained over 30 percent, buoyed by the rising demand for power, the spike in coal prices and a strong dividend yield of 10 percent. But during the same period, ‘Buy’ calls on the stock fell to 16 from 21, while ‘Hold’ and ‘Sell’ calls each increased from 3 to 4.

Largely, the Street continues to be positive on the stock but the mood can best be described as ‘cautious optimism’.

