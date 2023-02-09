English
    Contrarian Calls | Adani Ports faces investors’ wrath after Hindenburg report, but finds favour with analysts

    Share prices of Adani Ports and Reliance Industries declined in the month of January but analysts' optimism increased. Find out why

    Shailaja Mohapatra
    February 09, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST
    Representative image

    When 2023 came knocking, investors were ready for a pause in interest rate hikes, slow cooling off of inflation, decreased volatility in raw material prices and slightly better returns from equity markets. But things don’t always go as planned.

    A report by Hindenburg Research, dated January 24, caused mayhem in Adani group stocks, most of them declining over 50 percent in a week’s time. The Nifty 50, which houses Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, also fell 2.8 percent in that time.

    Cautious investors sold shares as the report accused the group of “stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”. On the flip side, analysts continued to remain positive on Adani Ports, which saw upgrades increase by 3.9 percent in January.

    Of the 21 brokerages covering the stock now, it has 20 buy calls and 1 hold call. A month ago, 23 brokerages were covering the stock with 21 buy and 2 hold calls.Analyst tracker 0702_005