Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 155 and Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 336, target at Rs 353.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 403.72 points or 0.81 percent at 50253.56, and the Nifty jumped 198.30 points or 1.34 percent at 14959.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,500

Close

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 812

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 684, target at Rs 703

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,510, target at Rs 4,380

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 155

Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 336, target at Rs 353

Buy Pfizer with a stop loss of Rs 4,600, target at Rs 4,720

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 640

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
