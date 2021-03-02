Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 403.72 points or 0.81 percent at 50253.56, and the Nifty jumped 198.30 points or 1.34 percent at 14959.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,500

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 812

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 684, target at Rs 703

Sell Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,510, target at Rs 4,380

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 155

Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 336, target at Rs 353

Buy Pfizer with a stop loss of Rs 4,600, target at Rs 4,720

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 640

