Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 98.75 points or 0.2 percent at 48078.05, and the Nifty shed 32.10 points or 0.23 percent at 14100.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,620, target at Rs 1,670

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 209

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,595, target at Rs 3,489

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 223, target at Rs 214

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,431, target at Rs 1,375

Buy Aurobindo Pharma around Rs 960 with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 995

Buy Eicher Motors in range of Rs 2,645-2,635 with a stop loss of Rs 2,614, target at Rs 2,700

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,076, target at Rs 2,970

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​