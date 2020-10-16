172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-8-5969931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 297 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,260, target at Rs 3,400.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 39 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 228

Sell Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,375

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 100

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 585

Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 192

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 297

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,260, target at Rs 3,400

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 425

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:04 am

