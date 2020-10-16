Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 297 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,260, target at Rs 3,400.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 39 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 228
Sell Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,375
Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 100
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 585
Buy GSPL with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 192
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 288, target at Rs 297
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,260, target at Rs 3,400
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 425
