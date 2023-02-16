 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P Global Ratings places ESG evaluation of Adani Transmission under review

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The review is expected to be completed in a few months

S&P Global Ratings has placed its ESG Evaluation of 63 for India-based Adani Transmission (ATL) under review, it said in its press note.

When monitoring ESG Evaluations, S&P Global Ratings has the option to use the term 'Under Review' (and the label 'UR') to identify certain ESG Evaluations as being potentially affected by changing events.

“This (the review) follows recent allegations of significant governance issues at the Adani group of companies,” the statement added, pointing to the Hindenberg Research report. Adani Transmission stocks had rebounded earlier today, along with other group stocks, on reports that index provider MSCI would postpone implementation of updates to weightages of two Adani companies including Adani Transmission. The other was Adani Total Gas.