App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Here are 10 fundamental picks for FY20 with a time horizon of 12 months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After a strong closing for FY19, Sensex touched an all-time high of 39,115.57 on the first day of the Financial Year 2019-2020 (April 1, 2019). In FY19, Nifty50 rallied about 15 percent and BSE Sensex gained over 17 percent. Here are 10 fundamental picks for FY20 from Ritesh Ashar, CSO at KIFS Trade Capital and DK Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of SMC Investments & Advisors:
1/11

After a strong closing for FY19, Sensex touched an all-time high of 39,115.57 on the first day of the Financial Year 2019-2020 (April 1, 2019). In FY19, Nifty50 rallied about 15 percent and BSE Sensex gained over 17 percent. Here are 10 fundamental picks for FY20 from Ritesh Ashar, CSO at KIFS Trade Capital and DK Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of SMC Investments & Advisors:
According to Ritesh Ashar, ITC has the potential to reach up to Rs 340. The company gave a strong earnings growth where it reported net revenue growth of 15 percent YoY, with 7 percent volume growth and 9 percent EBIT in core cigarette business.
2/11

According to Ritesh Ashar, ITC has the potential to reach up to Rs 340. The company gave a strong earnings growth where it reported net revenue growth of 15 percent YoY, with 7 percent volume growth and 9 percent EBIT in core cigarette business.
Bata India has the potential to reach up to Rs 1,600. The company is planning to add 300-350 stores via franchise route in next couple of years, said Ritesh Ashar of KIFS Trade Capital.
3/11

Bata India has the potential to reach up to Rs 1,600. The company is planning to add 300-350 stores via franchise route in next couple of years, said Ritesh Ashar of KIFS Trade Capital.
Ritesh Ashar feels that momentum in Pidilite Industries is expected to continue at a faster pace and one can bet for this script and target Rs 1,500.
4/11

Ritesh Ashar feels that momentum in Pidilite Industries is expected to continue at a faster pace and one can bet for this script and target Rs 1,500.
The growth momentum in Asian Paints is expected to sustain and we can maintain a target of Rs 1,650-1,700 for next one year, said Ritesh Ashar.
5/11

The growth momentum in Asian Paints is expected to sustain and we can maintain a target of Rs 1,650-1,700 for next one year, said Ritesh Ashar.
Ritesh Ashar has kept a target of Rs 120 on Bharat Electronics for the next year. The current order backlog is Rs 48,000 crore (5x FY18 sales) that provides strong earnings visibility for the next three years.
6/11

Ritesh Ashar has kept a target of Rs 120 on Bharat Electronics for the next year. The current order backlog is Rs 48,000 crore (5x FY18 sales) that provides strong earnings visibility for the next three years.
ICICI Bank is increasing its presence across the country and working on fully leveraging existing resources and infrastructure. It would also look at implementing additional cost optimization measures during the year, while growing its retail franchise, said DK Aggarwal of SMC Investments.
7/11

ICICI Bank is increasing its presence across the country and working on fully leveraging existing resources and infrastructure. It would also look at implementing additional cost optimization measures during the year, while growing its retail franchise, said DK Aggarwal of SMC Investments.
According to DK Aggarwal, Marico aims for volume growth of 8-10 percent and a topline growth of 13-15 percent, going forward.
8/11

According to DK Aggarwal, Marico aims for volume growth of 8-10 percent and a topline growth of 13-15 percent, going forward.
DK Aggarwal feels that Coromandel International is well-positioned for holistic growth, led by an increase in volumes and higher realizations.
9/11

DK Aggarwal feels that Coromandel International is well-positioned for holistic growth, led by an increase in volumes and higher realizations.
With limited rooms entering the system and rapid uptick in demand, room rates saw an improvement, translating in an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR). With the expectation of an improvement in occupancies, this uptick is expected to continue in coming quarters in EIH, feels DK Aggarwal.
10/11

With limited rooms entering the system and rapid uptick in demand, room rates saw an improvement, translating in an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR). With the expectation of an improvement in occupancies, this uptick is expected to continue in coming quarters in EIH, feels DK Aggarwal.
DK Aggarwal expects that City Union Bank is expected to do well in the near future. It is poised to record a better performance going forward, with a focus on efficiency, quality growth, profitability and building capital strengths.
11/11

DK Aggarwal expects that City Union Bank is expected to do well in the near future. It is poised to record a better performance going forward, with a focus on efficiency, quality growth, profitability and building capital strengths.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

After Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370, Payal Rohatgi and Gauahar Kh ...

India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSL ...

Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh and Romila Thapar Among 200 Writers Urging ...

Here's What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' ...

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.