Slideshow | Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Here are 10 fundamental picks for FY20 with a time horizon of 12 months Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 After a strong closing for FY19, Sensex touched an all-time high of 39,115.57 on the first day of the Financial Year 2019-2020 (April 1, 2019). In FY19, Nifty50 rallied about 15 percent and BSE Sensex gained over 17 percent. Here are 10 fundamental picks for FY20 from Ritesh Ashar, CSO at KIFS Trade Capital and DK Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of SMC Investments & Advisors: 2/11 According to Ritesh Ashar, ITC has the potential to reach up to Rs 340. The company gave a strong earnings growth where it reported net revenue growth of 15 percent YoY, with 7 percent volume growth and 9 percent EBIT in core cigarette business. 3/11 Bata India has the potential to reach up to Rs 1,600. The company is planning to add 300-350 stores via franchise route in next couple of years, said Ritesh Ashar of KIFS Trade Capital. 4/11 Ritesh Ashar feels that momentum in Pidilite Industries is expected to continue at a faster pace and one can bet for this script and target Rs 1,500. 5/11 The growth momentum in Asian Paints is expected to sustain and we can maintain a target of Rs 1,650-1,700 for next one year, said Ritesh Ashar. 6/11 Ritesh Ashar has kept a target of Rs 120 on Bharat Electronics for the next year. The current order backlog is Rs 48,000 crore (5x FY18 sales) that provides strong earnings visibility for the next three years. 7/11 ICICI Bank is increasing its presence across the country and working on fully leveraging existing resources and infrastructure. It would also look at implementing additional cost optimization measures during the year, while growing its retail franchise, said DK Aggarwal of SMC Investments. 8/11 According to DK Aggarwal, Marico aims for volume growth of 8-10 percent and a topline growth of 13-15 percent, going forward. 9/11 DK Aggarwal feels that Coromandel International is well-positioned for holistic growth, led by an increase in volumes and higher realizations. 10/11 With limited rooms entering the system and rapid uptick in demand, room rates saw an improvement, translating in an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR). With the expectation of an improvement in occupancies, this uptick is expected to continue in coming quarters in EIH, feels DK Aggarwal. 11/11 DK Aggarwal expects that City Union Bank is expected to do well in the near future. It is poised to record a better performance going forward, with a focus on efficiency, quality growth, profitability and building capital strengths. First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:58 am