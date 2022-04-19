Pennar Industries share price jumps as company wins orders worth Rs 498 crore

Pennar Industries share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on April 19 after company said that it has received orders for its various business verticals.

Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth Rs 498 crore across its various business verticals, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The said orders have been received during the months of February and March 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, company added.

At 1:39pm Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 40.30 apiece, up Rs 1.65, or 4.27 percent on the BSE.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 47.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.40 on 20 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.95 percent below its 52-week high and 145.73 percent above its 52-week low.

The scrip has rallied 140 percent in the last one-year.