ONGC, Oil India gain as crude prices spike over 5%; OMCs take a beating

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Every $1-a-barrel rise in crude realisation implies a 2-4 percent increase in earnings per share for these two companies, according to analysts’ calculations

OMCs in India suffered steep losses last year after they had to hold pump prices despite red-hot crude prices.

Shares of upstream companies such as ONGC and Oil India edged higher in the morning trade on April 3  on the back of a spike in crude oil prices a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies announced a surprise production cut.

Brent crude on Intercontinental Exchange jumped more than 5 percent, as OPEC and allies agreed to trim collective production by another 1.16 million barrels a day from May.

Every $1-a-barrel rise in crude realisation implies a 2-4 percent increase in earnings per share for these two companies, according to analysts’ calculations.

