    Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    February 11, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

    3QFY23 performance was severely affected by lower production (due to high inventory at 2Q end) and unabsorbed cost inflation of 1-1.5%, resulting in lower margin at 8.4% (est 10.5%). While the near-term demand outlook is positive, a limited correction in RM costs should delay recovery in overall EBITDA margin.


    We reduce our FY23/FY24 estimates by 6%/10% to factor in higher RM cost pressure. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR1,900.