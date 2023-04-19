Microfinance outlook positive, credit cost to be lowest in 5 years: Analysts

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have emerged stronger from multiple crises in recent past like demonetisation and Covid, and their near-term outlook remains positive on the back of factors like regulatory clarity, use of technology and declining credit cost, analysts said.

In a report, ICICI Securities said the MFI sector is well poised to deliver 20 percent-plus AUM growth by FY24.

The MFI assets growth trajectory went through rough patch during the Covid-led disruptions and regulatory changes. However, Q2FY23 onwards, the growth in assets under management (AUM) began showing a strong uptick, it noted.

The Telangana High Court recently ruled that states cannot control microfinance institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. This would provide better clarity on the MFI regulatory framework and eliminate any possibility of dual regulations, the report said.

Moneycontrol News