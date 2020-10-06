Majesco share price locked in upper circuit as board to consider share buyback

Majesco share price touched 52-week high of Rs 858.95 and was locked in upper circuit on October 6 as the company board will consider share buyback.

There were pending buy orders of 4,898 shares, with no sellers available.

The company is its release said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2020, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Pursuant to the company’s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for transacting in the securities of the company would remain closed until October 10, 2020 (i.e. upto 48 hours of conclusion of the board meeting).

At 09:50 hrs Majesco was quoting at Rs 858.95, up Rs 40.90, or 5 percent on the BSE.