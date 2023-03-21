 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know your stock | KPIT Technologies up 13% in last week and over 45% in 1 year. What’s behind the rally?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

KPIT Technologies, an automobile technology company, witnessed a jump of 13 percent in the last week following the inking of a partnership with Honda. Overall, the stock has gained 785 percent after its demerger and listing in 2019 and 45 percent in the last 1 year on the back of the company’s strong deal pipeline, financial performance and strategic initiatives.

In Q3FY23, KPIT Technologies saw strong growth with 47 percent YoY increase in reported revenue to Rs 917 crore.

KPIT Technologies, recently made news for its alliance with Honda to enhance Honda’s Software defined Mobility (SDM) journey. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Kishor Patil, last week said that the Honda partnership would be the largest in SDM. The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 894 on March 20th.

The company, which was earlier known as KPIT Engineering, had merged with Birlasoft in 2018 in order to create two separate specialised listed entities, i.e. Birlasoft, focused on digital business IT services, and KPIT Technologies, focused on automotive engineering and mobility solutions. The companies demerged with KPIT Tech listing at Rs 99 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in April 2019.

The auto-tech company has come a long way with its stock price surging around 785 percent since then. The stock has outperformed the market with the sectoral Index Nifty IT growing 71 percent in the same period, while the broader index Nifty50 grew only 46 percent.

In the last one year, the company’s share price has witnessed an increase of over 45 percent, much of which is attributed to an eventful year comprising acquisitions, new partnerships, good growth in numbers, and a strong deal pipeline.