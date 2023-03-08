 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies cuts target, lowers EPS outlook for Cipla; flags delay in FDA approvals

Sandip Das
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Cipla's largest Indian facilities including Goa and Indore are under the regulatory scanner, which could impact new launches in the medium term. It estimates the value of India business at Rs 680 per share.

The stock is still away from bear-case value despite a sharp 15 percent fall in one month. There is a reasonable chance of the observations escalating to an OAI (Official Action Initiated) or a warning letter based on precedent with peers, Jefferies said.

Jefferies has slashed its price target for Cipla to Rs 900 per share from Rs 1,100 earlier and retained its 'hold' rating.

"We have also lowered the FY24/25 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 13 percent/15 percent as we factor in delays in key US approvals from the Indore plant post recent observations. A bear-case scenario considering no big US launches for the next two years, sharp erosion in the value of top-selling US drug Albuterol- and higher R&D spend leads to a fair value of Rs 740," the research firm said.

According to Jefferies, the stock is still away the from bear-case value despite a sharp 15 percent fall in one month. It is of the view that there is a reasonable chance of the observations escalating to an OAI (Official Action Initiated) or a warning letter based on precedent with peers. We believe big-ticket respiratory filings like gAdvair, gSymbicort, and gQvar could face delays along with injectables, as observations point to Cipla's inability to prove that sterility was not compromised.

