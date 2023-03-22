 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT services face risk due to banking challenges, says Bernstein research

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Macro headwinds combined with liquidity issues of banks is likely to further soften the tech spending environment, says brokerage firm, Bernstein research and has reduced FY24 growth forecasts for its coverage companies by 3-4 percent and earnings estimates by 3-9 percent.

IT stocks which were already reeling under pressure for the last year now face fresh concerns due to the financial sector volatility in the US. IT sector indexes, NIFTY IT and BSE IT both have declined around 22 percent in the last 1 year and 8 percent in the last month.

"The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and the merger of Credit Suisse/ UBS due to liquidity concerns has brought uncertainty to banking tech budgets,” said Brokerage firm Bernstein research.

Financial services is the largest industry vertical for Indian IT services companies and contributes around 30 percent to its revenues, it said.