IT services face risk due to banking challenges, says Bernstein research

IT stocks which were already reeling under pressure for the last year now face fresh concerns due to the financial sector volatility in the US. IT sector indexes, NIFTY IT and BSE IT both have declined around 22 percent in the last 1 year and 8 percent in the last month.

"The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and the merger of Credit Suisse/ UBS due to liquidity concerns has brought uncertainty to banking tech budgets,” said Brokerage firm Bernstein research.

Financial services is the largest industry vertical for Indian IT services companies and contributes around 30 percent to its revenues, it said.

Suchitra Mandal