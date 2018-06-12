App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold McLeod Russel ; target of Rs 158: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on McLeod Russel with a target price of Rs 158 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on McLeod Russel

McLeod Russel’s sales was flat for the quarter at | 377.9 crore (I-direct estimate | 391.4 crore) On an annual basis, consolidated revenues increased 9.9% to | 2,055.3 crore, driven by a 5.8% increase in both volume & prices to 901 lakh kg and | 173/kg, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our cautious view on the stock in the absence of any operational improvement. We reiterate our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of | 158.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #McLeod Russel #Recommendations

