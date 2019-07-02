App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 734: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 734 in its research report dated July 01, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Multiple headwinds, slowdown in rural market, price cuts in key soap brand and softening demand for household insecticides. Company likely to record subdued numbers for yet another quarter in Q1FY2020 (despite recovery in African and Indonesian businesses). Adequate steps undertaken for revival of key domestic categories will show desired results gradually (likely in H2FY2020).


Outlook


We maintain our Hold recommendation on Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 734.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Godrej Consumer Products #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

