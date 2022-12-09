 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HCL Tech biggest index loser after management indicates lower growth in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

The company’s management said December quarter will see higher-than-expected furloughs

Share price of IT firm HCL Technologies opened 4 percent lower on December 9 after the management indicated that FY23 revenue growth will be at the lower end of earlier guidance.

At its investor day held on December 8 in New York, the company said revenue growth in constant currency terms is seen at lower end of 13.5-14.5 percent YoY band.

The stock which is the biggest index loser was quoting at Rs 1043.20, lower by 5.27 percent on the National Stock Exchange at 9:30 am. Trading volumes at 3.1 million shares were higher than 20-day average volume of 2.6 million shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action 

The company’s management said the December quarter will see higher-than-expected furloughs, with BFSI and hi-tech being the problem areas. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities called this an industry-wide problem and not an HCL Tech-specific one.

“We get the sense that December 2022 and possibly March 2023 are likely going to be growth challenged quarters for the industry; may be a bit more than earlier anticipated,” they said in a recent report.