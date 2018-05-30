App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Industries stock hits 52-week low, down 12% on Q4 loss

For the financial year 2017-18, profit fell 41 percent to Rs 54.7 crore and EBITDA declined 21 percent to Rs 105.3 crore compared to previous year while revenue from operations increased 7.5 percent to Rs 1,456.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Battery manufacturer Eveready Industries India share price hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 225, falling more than 12 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company posted loss of Rs 16 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Profit in the corresponding period of last fiscal stood at Rs 10.4 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 350 crore, but at operational front, it posted EBITDA loss of Rs 3.88 crore in Q4FY18 against profit of Rs 17.6 crore in same period last fiscal.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Higher employee cost (up 18 percent YoY and advertising expenses (up 66 percent) hit profitability. Gross margin dipped by 200 basis points YoY during the quarter.

For the financial year 2017-18, profit fell 41 percent to Rs 54.7 crore and EBITDA declined 21 percent to Rs 105.3 crore compared to previous year while revenue from operations increased 7.5 percent to Rs 1,456.4 crore.

At 11:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 248.50, down Rs 8.00, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eveready Industries India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.