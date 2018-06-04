App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon rises 3% on LoA from NHAI worth Rs 1,314 cr

The company has received letter of award worth of Rs 1313.90 for a new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Dilip Buildcon rose 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in the state of Karnataka.

The company has received letter of award worth of Rs 1313.90 for a new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka.

The project includes four laning of Bellary to Byrapura section of NH-150A on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode Pkg - I.

The construction period is 24 months and operation period if 15 years.

At 10:57 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 862.50, up Rs 8.65, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:00 am

