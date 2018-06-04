Dilip Buildcon rises 3% on LoA from NHAI worth Rs 1,314 cr

The company has received letter of award worth of Rs 1313.90 for a new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka.
Share price of Dilip Buildcon rose 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in the state of Karnataka.
The company has received letter of award worth of Rs 1313.90 for a new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka.
The project includes four laning of Bellary to Byrapura section of NH-150A on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode Pkg - I.
The construction period is 24 months and operation period if 15 years.
At 10:57 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 862.50, up Rs 8.65, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.