Last Updated : May 31, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon down 17% even after auditors clarify they haven't resigned

But the company in its clarification note to exchanges on Wednesday said that there was no truth in the matter and the rumors are baseless.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dilip Buildcon share price extended losses on Thursday, falling another 17 percent on top of 13 percent correction in previous session even after its auditors clarified that they have not resigned.

There are unconfirmed rumors in the market relating to the resignation of its statutory auditors of the company.

But the company in its clarification note to exchanges on Wednesday said that there was no truth in the matter and the rumors are baseless.

"We hereby confirm that we are continuing as the Joint Auditors of Dilip Buildcon for the year 2018-19 and thereafter in accordance with the Resolution passed by the A G M in last year," Chartered Accountants said.

The company also clarified that it has already declared audited financial results for the financial year 2017-18 on May 30, 2018 and M/s Mukund M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai and M/s MSG & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Bhopal, Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the Auditors' Report for the Financial year ended March 31, 2018 with unqualified opinion in respect of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.

At 13:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 837.15, down Rs 80.45, or 8.77 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 31, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon

