App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bank, auto stocks slip on rate cut; 120 stocks hit 52-week low

Nifty Bank index is down over 2 percent, trading below 28,000 level led by selling in Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Rakesh Patil

After repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India the Indian markets came under pressure and slipped to day's low level amid selling seen in the banking, auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

The Sensex is down 312.25 points at 37794.62, while Nifty is down 103.30 points at 11210.70.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee on October 4 slashed rates by 25 bps, and kept the stance accommodative to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Close

The central bank slashed policy rates for the fifth time in a row in line with expectations. Consequently, the rate cut totals to 135 bps in 2019 and the repo rate stands at 5.15 percent now.

related news

Nifty Bank index is down over 2 percent, trading below 28,000 level led by selling in Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank. Only 3 stocks of Nifty Bank are trading in green.

In the auto sector, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Bosch, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and TVS Motor are trading lower.

On the other hand IT stocks are trading higher led by the TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys.

Real estate stock are also trading lower led by the HDIL, DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estate, Sobha and Unitech.

120 stocks touched 52-week on the NSE including Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Orbit Exports, Jet Airways, Indiabulls Real Estate, Gammon Infrastructure, HDIL, Coffee Day Enterprises and Cox & Kings.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.