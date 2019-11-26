App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1317: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1317 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Voltamp Transformers reported good set of numbers in Q2FY20, mostly in line with our estimate except a miss on revenue front. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,949 mn, below our estimate of Rs 2,130 mn, registering +3.1% YoY/4.0% QoQ growth. Despite higher employee costs and other expenses, Voltamp was able to expand its margin by 74bps YoY to 10.8%, which is commendable.


Outlook


We are positive on Voltamp from longer term perspective owing to its debt free status, free cash flow generation and impressive return ratios. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,317.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.