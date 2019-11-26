Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1317: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1317 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.
Arihant Capital 's research report on Voltamp Transformers
Voltamp Transformers reported good set of numbers in Q2FY20, mostly in line with our estimate except a miss on revenue front. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,949 mn, below our estimate of Rs 2,130 mn, registering +3.1% YoY/4.0% QoQ growth. Despite higher employee costs and other expenses, Voltamp was able to expand its margin by 74bps YoY to 10.8%, which is commendable.
Outlook
We are positive on Voltamp from longer term perspective owing to its debt free status, free cash flow generation and impressive return ratios. Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,317.
