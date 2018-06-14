Buy Titan Company, target Rs 1010: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Titan Company has moved above its recent consolidation pattern. On the lower end, the price has found support above 61.80% of the previous rise from Rs 752 to Rs 999.

In addition, on the weekly chart, the price has formed a ‘Hammer’ pattern which suggests growing optimism in the stock. The momentum oscillator, RSI (14) has come out from the oversold zone.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 910-916 for the target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss below Rs 870.

