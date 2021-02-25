English
Buy The Ramco Cements: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on The Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated February 24, 2021.

February 25, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on The Ramco Cements


Ramco is expected to benefit from the push of the Kerala and Tamil Nadu state governments towards infrastructure and housing sectors as highlighted in their respective state budget 2021-22. Cement prices in Southern region maintain healthy pricing discipline during January-February 2021 which may led to healthy operational performance in Q4. Its ongoing expansion plans provide ample room to capture future growth potential. The company’s balance sheet is expected to remain strong despite its aggressive expansion plans.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on The Ramco Cements (Ramco) with a revised PT of Rs. 1150.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #The Ramco Cements
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:40 pm

