English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Steel Strips Wheels; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Steel Strips Wheels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated June 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 26, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Steel Strips Wheels

    Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. (SSWL), is a Chandigarh based company involved in designing and manufacturing of automotive wheels - both steel and alloy wheels. It currently has four plants in India with total production capacity of ~2.3 crore wheels per annum (including ~0.3 crore wheels per annum for alloy wheels).

    Outlook

    We assign BUY rating to SSWL amid powertrain agnostic product profile (no EV risk), healthy volume growth visibility, increasing share of exports & alloy wheel in overall sales mix, consequent rise in margins & return rations. We value SSWL at Rs 260 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 20.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Steel Strips Wheels - 26 -06 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Steel Strips Wheels
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 02:53 pm