App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sobha Ltd; target of Rs 600: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Sobha Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Sobha Ltd

Sobha 4Q profit was +42% YoY, on higher revenue recognition during the quarter. Revenue recognition increased by 35% YoY while contractual revenues improved by 24%. Sobha reported fresh sales at INR6.6bn, +7/30% QoQ/YoY respectively, as sales witnessed improvement across Sobha reported fresh sales at INR6.6bn, +7/30% QoQ/YoY respectively, as sales witnessed improvement across regions.

Outlook

We believe Sobha will be a beneficiary of improvement in end-user demand, as sector transparency improves. However execution of land parcels remains critical for significant upside potential. Maintain BUY with TP at INR 600.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sobha Ltd

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.