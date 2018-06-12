App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oriental Carbon & Chemicals ; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals (OCCL) reported a steady Q4FY18 performance. Net sales for the quarter came in at | 89.8 crore, up 9.4% YoY. EBITDA in Q4FY18 was at | 24.1 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 26.9% (down 340 bps YoY) EBITDA margins in Q4FY18 came in muted primarily tracking MTM on forward forex contracts (~| 2 crore), adjusting for which it was in its normal range of 28-30%.

Outlook

Going forward, with robust demand prospects and incremental capacity in place, we expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% and 21.3%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We value OCCL at | 1300 i.e. 16x P/E on FY20E EPS of | 81.1/share and assign BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Oriental Carbon & Chemicals #Recommendations

