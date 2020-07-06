Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 108: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated July 03, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on NCL Industries
The general slowdown and lockdown in Mar’20 took a toll on NCL’s Q4 performance; its revenue/EBITDA/PAT declined 9%/59%/71%. On good demand, however (the Polaveram dam/road projects, etc.), volume recovery is expected to be rapid. The WHRS expansion continues to be delayed, and the Chinese JV may be in trouble in the present circumstances.
Outlook
The proposed (Vishakhapatnam) expansion and (Mattapally) modernisation will keep debt high. We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of `108 (earlier `91).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.