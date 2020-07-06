App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 108: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated July 03, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on NCL Industries


The general slowdown and lockdown in Mar’20 took a toll on NCL’s Q4 performance; its revenue/EBITDA/PAT declined 9%/59%/71%. On good demand, however (the Polaveram dam/road projects, etc.), volume recovery is expected to be rapid. The WHRS expansion continues to be delayed, and the Chinese JV may be in trouble in the present circumstances.



Outlook


The proposed (Vishakhapatnam) expansion and (Mattapally) modernisation will keep debt high. We retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of `108 (earlier `91).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #NCL Industries #Recommendations

