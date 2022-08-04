Buy MAX Financial Service; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Service

MAXF reported a 24% YoY growth in VNB, led by APE growth of 15% and a 140bp improvement in VNB margin. Within segments, Non-PAR continues to see strong momentum, led by the Annuity business. Other products, except Retail Term, saw a healthy traction. In 1QFY23, the proprietary channel grew 32% YoY and now contribute 34% (up 400bp YoY) of overall APE. On the other hand, the banca channel grew at a mere 8% YoY and dragged overall APE growth. This is due to true adoption of open architecture at AXSB and YES and a high base of last year. The management said it will take an additional two more quarters for the base to settle down. We expect VNB margin to sustain ~27% and 20% APE CAGR over FY22-24. This will imply a 20% VNB CAGR over FY22-24E.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR950, based on 2.5x FY24E EV and a holding company discount of 20%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

MAX Financial Services - 030822 - moti