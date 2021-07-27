MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST

"India's specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Revenues were marginally lower than expected, while OPM remained broadly in-line for Q1FY20222. Order prospects and order backlog stayed healthy. Management retained FY2022 guidance for order intake, revenues, OPM and working capital levels. Cash reserve remained robust. Divestment of power assets, stake in road entity and restructuring of Hyderabad Metro project is expected to conclude in the current year.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a revised PT of Rs. 1900, considering inexpensive valuation for core business and positive business dynamics, barring near-term COVID-led concerns.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:57 am

