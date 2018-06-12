App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu & Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jammu & Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Absolute GNPA declined to | 6007 crore vs. | 6232 crore in Q3FY18. This decline along with credit growth at 14.2% YoY led to 12 bps QoQ increase in GNPA ratio at 9.96%. Slippages at | 1747 crore were highest due to four large corporates, RBI divergence of | 570 crore. Net NPA ratio increased 61 bps QoQ to 4.9% (| 2791 crore). Though PCR declined QoQ, it still continued to remain healthy at 65.83%.

Outlook

Focus on high rated corporate and improvement in tourism activity is seen to revive credit growth. Though state government support in lieu of rehabilitated exposure provides comfort, we remain a bit cautious. We revise our target price lower at | 75 (earlier | 90) valuing the stock at 1.1x FY20E ABV. We maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jammu & Kashmir Bank #Recommendations

