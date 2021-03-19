English
Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2560 in its research report dated March 18, 2021.

March 19, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Ipca’s domestic formulations that account for around 45% of the overall topline of the company is on a strong footing to report double digit growth over the next two years. Ipca’s API business is also witnessing strong demand traction, which is expected to sustain going ahead. Strong revenue growth supported by easing capacity constraints augurs well for Ipca from a growth perspective. Ipca’s stock price has corrected by ~17%, thus providing a good entry point for investors.



Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation on the stock of IPCA Laboratories Limited (Ipca) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,560.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

