Buy Indian Oil; target of Rs 85: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indian Oil

IOCL reported Q2FY23 S/A adj. (ex-subsidy) EBITDA loss of Rs57.1bn vs. our loss est. of Rs86.8bn on better-than-expected GRMs. Adj. net loss stood at Rs82bn (vs. Rs107.9bn loss est). One-time LPG subsidy of Rs108bn led to reported net loss narrowing to Rs2.4bn. Reported/core GRM was USD18.5/bbl each (vs. USD7.6/14.0 est.), implying surprisingly nil inventory loss. While marketing inventory loss is undisclosed, implied blended margin could be negative Rs5/kg+ (vs. –Rs2.3 est.) with a sizeable miss in non-auto LPG margins. The marketing margin miss, nil refining inventory loss, and treatment of windfall taxes are unclear; and with continuing auto fuel RSP freeze and limited subsidy, FY23 earnings look clouded. Pricing should, however normalize post-Gujarat elections and inflation easing.

Outlook

We have cut FY23E EPS by 33%, building higher marketing losses, lower petchem earnings, and forex losses (FY24/25E slightly changed). We have cut our Sept-23E TP by 5% to Rs85 but retain Buy on a reasonable valuation of 0.7x PB. We expect a better H2.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Oil - 31-10-2022 - emkay