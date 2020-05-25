App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hawkins Cookers; target of Rs 4900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hawkins Cookers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Hawkins Cookers


The nationwide lockdown from mid-March onwards owing to Covid-19 severely impacted operations for Q4FY20. Store closures and decline in primary billing led to revenue contraction of 21.0% YoY to Rs 146.0 crore. Positive impact of benign raw material prices (gross margins up 759 bps YoY) was offset by negative operating leverage (employee & other expenses up 280 bps and 680 bps YoY, respectively). Hence, EBITDA margins declined 193 bps YoY to 10.0%. Subsequently, PAT for the quarter de-grew 30.5% YoY to Rs 9.4 crore. Despite a subdued Q4FY20, Hawkins exited FY20 with healthy margin expansion of 221 bps YoY and higher profitability (up 34% YoY). Furthermore, stringent working capital policy (~20% of revenues) translated into healthy operating cash flow generation worth Rs 66.0 crore (CFO/EBITDA: 64%). With earnings in short-term expected to be negatively impacted (particularly H1FY21E), Hawkins through its strong promoter pedigree and brand patronage (second largest player) is expected to tide over the current situation better than smaller peers.


Outlook


We continue to remain structurally positive on Hawkins owing to its robust balance sheet and good promoter pedigree. Over the years, the company has maintained balance sheet prudence with controlled working capital cycle (20% of sales), non-leverage balance sheet and generating healthy RoCE of 55%+. The company has consistently maintained healthy dividend payouts with average ratio of ~75%. Hawkins has not declared dividend at the moment, as it focuses on maintaining liquidity to tide over uncertainties. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 4900 (30x FY22E EPS of Rs 163.3).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Buy #Hawkins Cookers #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.