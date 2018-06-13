App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India, target Rs 582: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock in dips around Rs 550-552 with a stop loss below Rs 535 for a target of Rs 582, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Abhishek Mondal

In the daily scale, Havells India has taken a support around its 200-DMA and bounced back with moderate volumes which suggest that the stock has made a temporary bottom around Rs 522 levels.

The key technical indicators Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD has turned upward and signaling limited downside in the stock whereas (+)DI trading above (-)DI. Based on the above observations traders can buy the stock in dips around Rs 550-552 with a stop loss below Rs 535 (closing) for a target of Rs 582.
Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:29 am

