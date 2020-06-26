App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Deccan Cements


However, DECM executed two major cost reduction infrastructures. It commissioned railway wagon and truck loaders in FY20 and its 6MW WHRS is also near completion. These will lower its material handling and power costs FY21 onwards, boosting margin.



Outlook


We maintain BUY on Deccan Cement (DECM) with a TP of Rs 370. Weak demand and volatile pricing in south pulled down DECM’s profitability during both 4Q and FY20.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Buy #Deccan Cements #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.