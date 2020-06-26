Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Deccan Cements

However, DECM executed two major cost reduction infrastructures. It commissioned railway wagon and truck loaders in FY20 and its 6MW WHRS is also near completion. These will lower its material handling and power costs FY21 onwards, boosting margin.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Deccan Cement (DECM) with a TP of Rs 370. Weak demand and volatile pricing in south pulled down DECM’s profitability during both 4Q and FY20.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.