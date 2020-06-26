Buy Deccan Cements; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Deccan Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Deccan Cements
However, DECM executed two major cost reduction infrastructures. It commissioned railway wagon and truck loaders in FY20 and its 6MW WHRS is also near completion. These will lower its material handling and power costs FY21 onwards, boosting margin.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on Deccan Cement (DECM) with a TP of Rs 370. Weak demand and volatile pricing in south pulled down DECM’s profitability during both 4Q and FY20.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!