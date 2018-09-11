Buy Crest Ventures; target of Rs 317: Equity99

Equity99's report on Crest Ventures

We initiate coverage on Crest Ventures Ltd with a Buy rating. Crest Ventures Ltd is a diversified company having interest in real estate, financial services and investment & credit segment. Company's all verticals perform very well since last five years and strong performance remains continue in next 2-3 years.

Outlook

We are initiating CREST with a BUY rating at Rs. 205 with TP of Rs.317 (valuing at 8x its FY19E EPS). We are closely monitoring company's executions and will keep upgrading our forecasts on the basis of earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.