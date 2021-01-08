Buy Century Plyboards (India): target of Rs 295: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

Healthy residential realty launches and sales across India in Q3FY2021 to benefit its Plywood and laminates business. Centre's focus on affordable housing and various state government incentives to the residential housing sector is expected to maintain growth momentum. Capex in MDF space to provide next leg of growth. Strong balance sheet and healthy cash flow generation capabilities.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Century Plyboards Limited (Century) with a revised PT of Rs. 295.

