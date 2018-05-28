App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balrampur Chini, target Rs 84: Sameet Chavan

"On the weekly chart, the stock prices confirm their strength by giving a close above the ‘5-EMA’ for the first time in last six months," says Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sameet Chavan

Off late, we have been quite persistent on Balrampur Chini, expecting a possibility of a decent short-term bounce back after forming a base around the Rs 60 mark.

Last week, the stock prices traversed the upper end of the small ‘Falling Wedge’ pattern around Rs 65. After seeing some volatile moves, the stock is now poised for a healthy relief rally towards Rs 84.

On the weekly chart, the stock prices confirm their strength by giving a close above the ‘5-EMA’ for the first time in last six months.

In addition, the ‘RSI-Smoothened’ is on the verge of giving a positive crossover well inside the oversold territory. One can look to go long for a target of Rs 84 by following a strict stop loss below Rs 64.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Balrampur Chini #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.