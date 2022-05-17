English
    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1270: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


    APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) reported a robust operating performance. This was particularly led by strong 27% YoY volume growth and higher Gross Profit/ MT of INR9,639 (up 8% YoY) due to strong demand for structural tubes and higher mix of value-added products. EBITDA/MT remained flat at INR4,823. We retain our FY23E/FY24E earnings as APAT is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook.


    Outlook


    We value the stock at 35x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,270. We reiterate our BUY rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:37 am
