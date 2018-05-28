App
May 28, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Burnpur Cement gains 5% as company narrows losses in Q4

Revenue of the company was at Rs 18.6 crore versus Rs 4.04 crore.

Shares of Burnpur Cement added 5 percent intraday Monday as company minimise its net loss in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4FY 18 net loss was at Rs 3.9 crore against loss of Rs 23.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

At 14:27 hrs Burnpur Cement was quoting at Rs 5.55, up Rs 0.26, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 16.75 and 52-week low Rs 4.72 on 05 January, 2018 and 22 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 66.87 percent below its 52-week high and 17.58 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

