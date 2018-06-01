App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:37 AM IST

Ashok Leyland May auto sales up 51% at 13,659 units

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales were up 10 percent at 3,238 units versus 2,932 units.

Ashok Leyland has sold 13,659 units in the month of May 2018, a growth of 51 percent against 9,075 units sold in May 2017.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales (M&HCV) were up 69 percent at 10,421 units against 6,143 units.

At 11:31 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 149.55, up Rs 1.25, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 11:33 am

