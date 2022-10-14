Amber Enterprises Q2 PAT may dip 45.6% YoY to Rs. 4 cr: Yes Securities

Amber Enterprises Q4 net profit misses estimates. Amber Enterprises reported net profit for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 57.22 crore, down 24% year on year against the estimates of Rs 117 crore. Revenue rose 21% from a year ago to Rs 1940 crore versus estimate of Rs2144 crore. The firm also approved raising Rs 500 crore via securities.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Amber Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 4 crore down 45.6% year-on-year (down 90.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 60 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 731 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 65 percent Y-o-Y (down 25 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

